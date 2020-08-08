Waco: Families take advantage of tax holiday despite school uncertainties

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Friday marked the start of the annual Sales Tax Holiday in Texas and families were making their way to local stores to enjoy the deals.

"On tax free weekend we get some new shoes," says Kenneth Pugh who was out with his son shopping for back-to-school clothes.

"I appreciate it because parents are buying school stuff whether they are going back or homeschool, they all still have to have clothes," Pugh said.

Another parent, Christina Nemec, was out getting supplies that are on the list from her children’s school district.

"We are just preparing for back to school just in case things get to open," says Nemec.

"We are really appreciative and glad there is a lot of safety measures in place," she says.

The annual sales-tax-free weekend runs through Sunday and the break applies to purchases in stores and online.

