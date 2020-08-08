Advertisement

WH chief of staff pushing Trump to deliver convention speech away from White House

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows(Full Court Press)
By Roxanne Reid
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said Friday he is pushing President Donald Trump to accept the nomination for president somewhere other than the White House.

In an interview with Greta Van Susteren, Meadows said discussions are ongoing and that he hopes to hold the event “miles and miles” away.

Meadows also expressed disappointment in current negotiations with House Democrats on the next relief bill. The groups have been bargaining for the last two weeks.

Meadows said the Trump administration and Republicans have been more willing to compromise.

“You know, we’ve upped the ante there, and yet we still see the Democrats dug in close to the $3 trillion mark, and that’s disappointing,” Meadows said.

Disagreements remain over mail-in voting as well. Democrats support expanded mail-in voting due to pandemic concerns, while Republicans are anxious about potential voter fraud.

Meadows pointed to recent voting in New York to make his argument.”New York, we can look back just a few weeks, taking five to six weeks to get results in some congressional races,” he said. “Can you imagine what that would be like if we were waiting on Jan. 10 or 15 for mail in ballots to get there in a presidential election? It’s very concerning.”

The interview will air this Sunday on “Full Court Press Now with Greta Van Susteren”. Check here to see how to tune in. The full, uncut interview will be available here after the show airs.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. via Full Court Press. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2020 Full Court Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Image from surveillance camera gives police a lead in local man’s murder

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Investigators asked for video from surveillance cameras in the area of a late-night shooting that left a local man dead and on Friday police released an image of a man whom police are now trying to identify.

News

Girl, 6, abandoned outside local police station

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
Police were investigating Friday after a 6-year-old girl was abandoned outside the headquarters of a local police department.

Health

Questions about what constitutes a COVID-19 death linger

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
Questions about what constitutes a COVID-19 death, particularly when a patient may have underlying health conditions, linger as critics claim death counts may be inflated.

Our Town

Woodway: Online child sex sting leads to Central Texas man’s arrest

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
An online child sex sting conducted by Woodway officers led to the arrest of a 34-year-old Central Texas man Friday.

Our Town

Belton: Ministry is in need of some volunteers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Robyn Geske
Helping Hands Ministry in Belton is in need of a few volunteers to help with their Client Choice Pantry.

Latest News

Our Town

Waco: Families take advantage of tax holiday despite school uncertainties

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
Local families are taking advantage of the state’s annual Sales Tax Holiday this weekend, despite uncertainties about what the new school year will hold.

News

What qualifies as a COVID-19 death?

Updated: 2 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

Health

COVID-19: A day of grim milestones

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
The total number of lives lost statewide to COVID-19 increased to more than 8,000 Friday while the area toll increased to almost 130 with the reports of nine more deaths, seven of them in a single Central Texas county as the regional case count topped 12,000.

News

Vandals deface grave, leave graffiti in historic area cemetery

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
A reward of as much as $1,000 is offered for information after vandals desecrated a grave and left graffiti behind in a 171-year-old Central Texas cemetery where more than two dozen Confederate veterans are buried.

News

In a time of distancing, local residents turn fence into a bridge

Updated: 3 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Five

Tell Me Something Good

In a time of distancing, local residents turn fence into a bridge

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Julie Hays
In the midst of a virus that forces people to stay apart, some residents of one local neighborhood decided to turn a fence into a bridge in order to spend time together while staying physically distanced.