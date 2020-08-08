Woodway: Online child sex sting leads to Central Texas man’s arrest

WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - An online child sex sting conducted by Woodway officers led to the arrest of a 34-year-old Beverly Hills man Friday.

Justin Stead is facing a charge of online solicitation of a minor, police said.

He’s accused of initiating a social media conversation “with a female subject,” police said in a Facebook post Friday afternoon.

“Detectives took over the conversation and posed as a 16-year-old female,” police said.

The conversation, police said, quickly turned sexual, involving sex acts, “lewd images,” and an agreement “to meet for sex in the parking lot of a local business.”

When Stead arrived, Woodway officers arrested him, police said.

He was taken to the McLennan County Jail.

His bond had not been set Friday night.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.