A bicyclist was killed after colliding with a vehicle Sunday morning

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Bicyclist, 27-year-old Donnie Michael McCrae Jr. was traveling southbound on a sidewalk adjacent to south 3rd street in Temple, Texas at about just after 1 am. Sunday morning.

The bicyclist was fatally injured when police say he entered an intersection and collided with a vehicle after he “failed to yield the right of way to a vehicle traveling westbound on West Adams Avenue.”

Police say next of kin have been notified. No additional information is available at this time.

