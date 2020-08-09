Advertisement

A bicyclist was killed after colliding with a vehicle Sunday morning

A bicyclist was fatally injured when police say he entered an intersection and collided with a vehicle
A bicyclist was fatally injured when police say he entered an intersection and collided with a vehicle(WCAX)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Bicyclist, 27-year-old Donnie Michael McCrae Jr. was traveling southbound on a sidewalk adjacent to south 3rd street in Temple, Texas at about just after 1 am. Sunday morning.

The bicyclist was fatally injured when police say he entered an intersection and collided with a vehicle after he “failed to yield the right of way to a vehicle traveling westbound on West Adams Avenue.”

Police say next of kin have been notified. No additional information is available at this time.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Three Texas Parks and Wildlife Employees Perish in Helicopter Crash

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Staff
While conducting aerial surveys for desert bighorn sheep in West Texas on Saturday, Aug. 8, three Texas Parks and Wildlife Department employees died in a helicopter crash on TPWD’s Black Gap Wildlife Management Area in Brewster County.

News

School supply drives underway in Waco, Copperas Cove

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Baylor’s Mayborn Museum reopens following COVID-19 shut down

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Temple: Back to school drive helps families in need

Updated: 12 hours ago

Latest News

News

Baylor’s Mayborn Museum reopens following COVID-19 shut down

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
The museum was closed for nearly five months due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Community

School supply drives underway in Waco, Copperas Cove

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
Walmart locations in Waco and Copperas Cove will be collecting donated school supplies.

News

Protesters continue push for justice in murder of Vanessa Guillen

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Protesters continue push for justice in murder of Vanessa Guillen

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton
Peaceful protests continued Friday afternoon for Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen.

Our Town

Temple: Back to school drive helps families in need

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
Kayla Beamon and A New Day Fellowship Church in Temple held a back to school drive to help families in need on Saturday morning.

Our Town

Nolanville: Artist unveils military mural

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
A Central Texas artist is using one brush stroke at a time to not only honor those who serve, but to also honor his family.