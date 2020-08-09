Advertisement

Another Hot Week with a Couple of Days Slightly Over 100°

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’ll be a hot one this evening with temperatures around 100 to start. However, a couple of spotty showers will move east of I-35, giving a chance for some spots to cool off. The heat index will stay at 100 until after 7pm, with temperatures only cooling to around 90 after sunset. We’ll eventually get down into the upper 70′s, at sunrise, but then we heat up rapidly again with sunny skies and south winds. We’ll see highs around 100° again, with Heat Indices between 100°-105°.

High pressure will stick around for the next several days, keeping triple-digit highs with us through next week. For a few days, we may see highs get above 100°! Luckily we have a couple of small rain chances next weekend and early next week, but otherwise we’ll stay hot and dry.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Another Hot Week with a Couple of Days Slightly Over 100°

Updated: 1 hours ago
Another Hot Week with a Couple of Days Slightly Over 100°

7 Day Forecast

More Triple-Digits on The Horizon

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Elliot Wilson
KWTX Forecast Update

Weather

More Triple-Digits on The Horizon

Updated: 22 hours ago
More Triple-Digits on The Horizon

7 Day Forecast

Triple Digits To Stick Around For A While

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 4:00 PM CDT
|
By Elliot Wilson
KWTX Forecast Update

Latest News

Weather

Hot Conditions To Stick Around For A While

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 11:39 AM CDT
Hot Conditions To Stick Around For A While

7 Day Forecast

More Triple Digit Heat for the Weekend

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 2:00 AM CDT
|
By Camille Hoxworth
KWTX Forecast Update

Forecast

Brady's Saturday FastCast

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 8:18 PM CDT

Weather

Thousands seek refuge as high heat slams Britain, France

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:59 PM CDT
|
Thousands in Britain and+France are seeking refuge from searing heat, mobbing beaches and parks despite warnings to keep their distance from others amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Weather

Monsoon flood, mudslide kill 15 in India, disaster team sent

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:57 PM CDT
|
A mudslide triggered by heavy monsoon rain and flooding has killed at least 15 people and buried 20 homes of tea plantation workers in southern India.

7 Day Forecast

More Triple Digit Heat for the Weekend

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT
|
By Camille Hoxworth
KWTX Forecast Update