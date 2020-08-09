Another Hot Week with a Couple of Days Slightly Over 100°

It’ll be a hot one this evening with temperatures around 100 to start. However, a couple of spotty showers will move east of I-35, giving a chance for some spots to cool off. The heat index will stay at 100 until after 7pm, with temperatures only cooling to around 90 after sunset. We’ll eventually get down into the upper 70′s, at sunrise, but then we heat up rapidly again with sunny skies and south winds. We’ll see highs around 100° again, with Heat Indices between 100°-105°.

High pressure will stick around for the next several days, keeping triple-digit highs with us through next week. For a few days, we may see highs get above 100°! Luckily we have a couple of small rain chances next weekend and early next week, but otherwise we’ll stay hot and dry.

