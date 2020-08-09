Baylor’s Mayborn Museum reopens following COVID-19 shut down

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor University’s Mayborn Museum Complex reopened to the public Saturday.

The museum was closed for nearly five months due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Well the pandemic hit during spring break---one of our busiest times,” said the museum’s director Charlie Walter.

The museum reopened Saturday with several stipulations. It is operating at 25% capacity allowing for fewer people in the building at the same time. Museum officials say they will monitor the flow of guests using a timed ticketing method. A guest may be asked to wait if they arrive at the museum while they are at capacity.

In addition to extra cleaning, staff provides each guest with a stylus pen to use during their visit to limit contact with surfaces.

Museum staff have also disabled some exhibits that are more hands-on. All guests over 2-years-old entering the museum will be required to wear a mask.

The museum will be open on a temporary schedule. It will be open Monday – Saturday 10:00 am to 5:00 pm and open on Sunday from 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm.

