Man drove car into crowd during big brawl at local party; several women injured, sheriff says

Investigators say in between 100 and 200 people were at party
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Several women were struck by a vehicle when a man drove into a crowd during a fight at a “big party” with more than a hundred people, the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff said a “big fight” broke out in the 5400 block of Orchard Lane out in the county, east of Bellmead.

Investigators said there were in between 100 and 200 people at the party when shots were fired and multiple fights broke out.

An individual went to his car and drove into the crowd, striking at least four women, the sheriff said.

One of the women was run over three times and was listed in critical condition at a Waco hospital. Three other women were injured.

Investigators located the car involved in the incident abandoned in Temple and are doing the forensic work on the vehicle.

The car appeared to have been struck by gunfire, the sheriff said.

Investigators said they have identified the driver of the car and working to take him into custody.

