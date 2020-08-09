Advertisement

More Triple-Digits on The Horizon

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
It’ll be another hot one going through your Sunday with the sunshine heating us quickly. Temperatures start in the mid to upper 70′s this morning before getting to the mid 90′s midday. After that, highs will be around 100° in the afternoon with Heat Indices between 100°-105°. The highest Heat Indices will be east of I-35.

We’ve got an area of High Pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere sitting over Mexico, and this will stay in place, keeping the heat with us as we go through the next several days along with zero rain chances. Get used to the triple-digits, because they’re here to stay!

