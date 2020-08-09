Advertisement

Simon Cowell injures back while testing electric bicycle

In this Aug. 28, 2018 file photo, Simon Cowell arrives at the "America's Got Talent" Season 13 Week 3 red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Cowell broke his back Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, while testing his new electric bicycle at his home in California.
In this Aug. 28, 2018 file photo, Simon Cowell arrives at the "America's Got Talent" Season 13 Week 3 red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Cowell broke his back Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, while testing his new electric bicycle at his home in California.(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Simon Cowell broke his back Saturday while testing his new electric bicycle at his home in California.

Cowell was expected to have surgery Saturday evening, according to a spokesperson for the entertainment mogul. Cowell fell off the bike while in the courtyard with his family at his house in Malibu. He was taken to a hospital and was said to be under observation and doing fine.

Cowell created “America’s Got Talent” and serves as a judge on the show. He has also been the judge on “Britain’s Got Talent,” “The X Factor” and “American Idol.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

DC shooting leaves 1 dead, some 20 injured

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A dispute that erupted into gun fire at an apparent outdoor party in Washington, D.C., early Sunday left one person dead and some 20 others injured, including an off-duty officer “struggling for her life,” according to police.

National

Man serving life sentence for $30 of marijuana to be freed

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|

National

Crystal Rogers investigation: FBI searching for drivers in newly released surveillance photos

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Dustin Vogt, WAVE
The two photos show several vehicles that were driving or stationed around several investigation points.

National

World donors demand change before money to rebuild Beirut

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By SARAH EL DEEB and SYLVIE CORBET
The money to rebuild Lebanon’s shattered capital will come only with the same change demanded by mourning protesters in Beirut, said world leaders and international organizations on Sunday after a global aid teleconference.

Latest News

National

5.1-magnitude quake hits North Carolina; no damage reported

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials say an earthquake - the strongest in more than 100 years - shook much of North Carolina early Sunday, rattling homes, buildings and residents.

Coronavirus

Ohio governor’s conflicting COVID-19 tests raise backlash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By DAN SEWELL and ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS
The Ohio governor’s positive, then negative, tests for COVID-19 have provided fuel for skeptics of government pandemic mandates and critics of his often-aggressive policies.

Coronavirus

US tops 5 million confirmed coronavirus cases, to Europe’s alarm

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By NICOLE WINFIELD and LISA MARIE PANE
The confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. reached 5 million Sunday, by far the highest in the world, according to the tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

News

Texas Attorney General says local governments can’t stop or delay evictions

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By JUAN PABLO GARNHAM
The nonbinding opinion comes as housing experts and advocates fear that the COVID-19 recession will prompt a surge in evictions across the state.

News

Three Texas Parks and Wildlife employees killed in helicopter crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Three Texas Parks and Wildlife Department employees died in a helicopter crash while conducting aerial surveys for desert bighorn sheep in West Texas on Saturday, August 8th.

News

Bicyclist killed after colliding with vehicle

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Bicyclist, 27-year-old Donnie Michael McCrae Jr. was traveling southbound on a sidewalk adjacent to south 3rd street in Temple, Texas Sunday morning.