Stuff The Bus school supply drive underway in Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas cities are participating in the national Stuff The Bus school supply drive.

The annual event is a collaboration between The Salvation Army and Walmart. In Waco and Copperas Cove this weekend, there are bins at the entrance of designated Walmart stores. Shoppers are encouraged to buy school supplies and place them in the bins. The supplies will be given to low-income children in those areas.

The event will be ongoing from Friday through Sunday of the tax-free weekend.

Here are donation locations in Waco:

Walmart Supercenter, 1521 I-35 North, Bellmead, TX

Walmart Supercenter, 600 Hewitt Drive, Woodway, TX

Walmart Supercenter, 4320 Franklin Avenue, Waco, TX

Walmart Supercenter, 733 Sun Valley Drive, Hewitt, TX

The Salvation Army Thrift Store, 4721 W. Waco Drive, Waco, TX

104.9 BoB FM and 92.9 Shooter FM radio station at 5501 Bagby Ave, Waco, TX

You can also order online and ship directly to The Salvation Army, 4721 W. Waco Drive, Waco, TX 76710 or give a monetary donation which will be used to purchase supplies and backpacks at www.salvationarmywaco.org.

In Copperas Cove you can donate school supplies at the Walmart store on 2720 E Highway 190Copperas Cove, TX 76522 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

