Advertisement

Stuff The Bus school supply drive underway in Central Texas

Stuff The Bus is a national school supply drive organized by the Salvation Army and Walmart.
Stuff The Bus is a national school supply drive organized by the Salvation Army and Walmart.(Copperas Cove Five Hills Scholarship Pageant)
By Rosemond Crown
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas cities are participating in the national Stuff The Bus school supply drive.

The annual event is a collaboration between The Salvation Army and Walmart. In Waco and Copperas Cove this weekend, there are bins at the entrance of designated Walmart stores. Shoppers are encouraged to buy school supplies and place them in the bins. The supplies will be given to low-income children in those areas.

The event will be ongoing from Friday through Sunday of the tax-free weekend.

Here are donation locations in Waco:

  • Walmart Supercenter, 1521 I-35 North, Bellmead, TX
  • Walmart Supercenter, 600 Hewitt Drive, Woodway, TX
  • Walmart Supercenter, 4320 Franklin Avenue, Waco, TX
  • Walmart Supercenter, 733 Sun Valley Drive, Hewitt, TX
  • The Salvation Army Thrift Store, 4721 W. Waco Drive, Waco, TX
  • 104.9 BoB FM and 92.9 Shooter FM radio station at 5501 Bagby Ave, Waco, TX

You can also order online and ship directly to The Salvation Army, 4721 W. Waco Drive, Waco, TX 76710 or give a monetary donation which will be used to purchase supplies and backpacks at www.salvationarmywaco.org.

In Copperas Cove you can donate school supplies at the Walmart store on 2720 E Highway 190Copperas Cove, TX 76522 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Tell Me Something Good

Woman searching for missing toddler discovers rock honoring area girl who died of cancer

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
|
By Julie Hays
One of the area residents who joined the effort to find a missing toddler who was later found dead in a dumpster discovered a painted rock during the search she later learned was decorated to honor a Central Texas girl who died of cancer.

News

Central Texas toddler found unresponsive in pool saved by teenage brother

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 5:16 PM CDT
|
By Julie Hays
A 2-year-old Central Texas boy pulled unresponsive from his backyard swimming pool is alive today thanks to his 17-year-old brother, who administered CPR just days after completing a CPR course required for high school graduation.

Tell Me Something Good

Vacation Bible school goes virtual

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 6:36 PM CDT
|
By Julie Hays
Churches may be closed, but vacation Bible school continues.

Community

Trust Local

Updated: May. 26, 2020 at 10:51 AM CDT
KWTX Trust Local

Latest News

Community

ON CALL: Your HPV Vaccine Questions, Answered!

Updated: Jul. 12, 2016 at 4:39 PM CDT
KWTX News 10 is hosting an “On Call” phone bank in cooperation with the Baylor Scott & White McClinton Cancer Center and the McLennan County Health District from 5pm to 7pm on Tuesday, July 12, 2016.

The Texas Food Truck Showdown 2016

Updated: Mar. 29, 2016 at 9:53 AM CDT
Vote for your favorite!

About Gray Television

Updated: Oct. 10, 2013 at 2:56 PM CDT
 

Lottery

Updated: Dec. 26, 2007 at 10:51 AM CST
 