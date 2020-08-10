Advertisement

11 members of family die in Panama flooding

Panamanian officials were travelling to a remote riverside community where floodwaters over the weekend drowned 11 members of a family, nine of them children.
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY (AP) - Panamanian officials were travelling to a remote riverside community where floodwaters over the weekend drowned 11 members of a family, nine of them children.

The victims were among 17 family members whose thatch-roofed, elevated home gave way to the swollen waters of the Bejuco River in central Panama.

Carlos Rumbo, director of the National Protection System, said the children were between the ages of 4 and 12.

Two women, one of them pregnant, also drowned.

The last victim was recovered late Sunday.

The family had climbed atop the structure, but the wood frame collapsed, tossing them all back into the water.

