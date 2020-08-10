Antonio Banderas says he’s tested positive for coronavirus

NEW YORK (AP) - Antonio Banderas says he’s tested positive for COVID-19 and is celebrating his 60th birthday in quarantine.

The Spanish actor announced his positive test on Instagram on Monday.

Banderas said he would spend his time in isolation reading, writing and “making plans to begin to give meaning to my 60th year to which I arrive full of enthusiasm.”

A spokesperson for Banderas didn’t immediately respond to messages Monday.

