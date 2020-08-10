Baylor athletics reports 8 active COVID-19 cases

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor University Monday reported seven additional cases of COVID-19 involving athletes, raising the total number of positive cases to 52.

Eight cases were active Monday, one of which was asymptomatic.

Fourteen athletes are being monitored including primary contacts.

The cases involve athletes from multiple sports, not all of whom are in Waco.

