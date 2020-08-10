Advertisement

Baylor QB voices desire to play despite possible shutdown

Charlie Brewer spoke on behalf of his teammates Sunday, tweeting #WeWantToPlay
Baylor senior quarterback Charlie Brewer has been named to the preseason watch list for the Davey O’Brien award given annually to the nation’s top quarterback, as announced by the Davey O’Brien Foundation Tuesday.
Baylor senior quarterback Charlie Brewer has been named to the preseason watch list for the Davey O'Brien award given annually to the nation's top quarterback, as announced by the Davey O'Brien Foundation Tuesday.
By Tyler Bouldin
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - With the college football season less than three weeks away from beginning, questions still linger regarding whether or not football will actually be played across Power Five Conference campuses in 2020.

Baylor senior quarterback Charlie Brewer delivered this tweet Sunday night, voicing his disapproval of the possibility of shutting down college football this fall due to coronavirus health concerns.

This comes after reports of the Big 10 considering a cancellation picked up steam Sunday night. According to the Dan Patrick Show, 12 of 14 Big 10 university presidents voted against playing a college football season.

Baylor’s initial season-opening game against the Ole Miss Rebels on September 6 was canceled after the SEC decided to switch to a conference-only schedule for 2020. As of right now, the Bears will kick-off against Kansas September 12 in Waco.

