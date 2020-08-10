Baylor QB voices desire to play despite possible shutdown

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - With the college football season less than three weeks away from beginning, questions still linger regarding whether or not football will actually be played across Power Five Conference campuses in 2020.

Baylor senior quarterback Charlie Brewer delivered this tweet Sunday night, voicing his disapproval of the possibility of shutting down college football this fall due to coronavirus health concerns.

I speak on behalf of myself and our team. We trust our medical staff here at Baylor University, and we believe they are going to put us in the best position possible to be safe. #WeWantToPlay — Charlie Brewer (@CBrewer16) August 10, 2020

This comes after reports of the Big 10 considering a cancellation picked up steam Sunday night. According to the Dan Patrick Show, 12 of 14 Big 10 university presidents voted against playing a college football season.

Baylor’s initial season-opening game against the Ole Miss Rebels on September 6 was canceled after the SEC decided to switch to a conference-only schedule for 2020. As of right now, the Bears will kick-off against Kansas September 12 in Waco.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.