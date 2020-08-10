Advertisement

Central Texas man charged with online solicitation of a minor

Justin Michael Carrera, 30, was arrested on Friday after driving from Killeen to Belton.
Justin Michael Carrera, 30, was arrested on Friday after driving from Killeen to Belton.(Jail photo)
By Megan Vanselow
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen man who charged with online solicitation of a minor after he was arrested as he arrived in Belton for a meeting with whom authorities say he expected to be a teenage girl was free on bond Monday.

Justin Michael Carrera, 30, was arrested on Friday after driving from Killeen to Belton, where Bell County deputies were waiting.

“Carrera would scan social media sites trying to entice female minors to meet with him to perform sex acts,” sheriff’s Lt. Bob Reinhard said in a press release Monday.

He was released Sunday after posting a $15,000 bond.

