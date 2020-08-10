Advertisement

China sanctions 11 US politicians, heads of organizations

China has announced unspecified sanctions against 11 U.S. politicians and heads of organizations promoting democratic causes.
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BEIJING (AP) - China has announced unspecified sanctions against 11 U.S. politicians and heads of organizations promoting democratic causes, including Senators Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz, who have already been singled out by Beijing.

A foreign ministry spokesperson says the 11 “performed badly” on issues concerning Hong Kong, where China has cracked down on opposition voices following its imposition of a national security law in the semi-autonomous southern Chinese city last month.

The number of Americans named by the ministry exactly equals the number of Hong Kong and Chinese officials placed on a sanctions list by the U.S. last week over the crackdown.

China showed its determination to defy such pressure on Monday by arresting media tycoon Jimmy Lai and raiding the publisher’s headquarters.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

