Advertisement

COVID-19 death toll continues slow rise in Central Texas

The death toll from an early summer surge in COVID-19 cases continues its slow rise in Central Texas.
The death toll from an early summer surge in COVID-19 cases continues its slow rise in Central Texas.(MGN)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The death toll from an early summer surge in COVID-19 cases continues its slow rise in Central Texas.

The Bell County Public Health District reported two more deaths from the virus Monday afternoon, a Belton woman in her 80s who’d been fighting the virus for some time and a Harker Heights man in his 50s who had underlying conditions, raising the toll to 24.

The county is reporting 3,851 confirmed cases and says 2,678 patients have recovered.

The Bell County Health District reported 22 deaths earlier including a Killeen man in his 50s in ICU died who died on April 8, a Temple man in his 60s in intensive care who died on April 6 who died on April 6, a Temple woman in her 80s who had been diagnosed with the virus died on March 26; woman in her 90s who was a resident of West Inn Nursing and Rehabilitation whose death was announced on May 30; a resident of Weston Inn Nursing and Rehabilitation whose death was announced on June 3; a woman in her 60s who was a resident of Weston Inn whose death was reported on June 9, a woman in her 70s who was transferred on June 1 from Weston Inn Nursing and Rehabilitation to Scott & White Medical Center died on June 14; two men in their 80s whose deaths were reported on June 17, both of whom were residents of Weston Inn Nursing & Rehabilitation in Temple; a man in his 60s whose was reported on June 19 who also was a former resident of Weston Inn; a woman in her 50s with underlying conditions whose death was reported on June 22; a man in his 90s who died on June 25; a Killeen woman in her 80s whose death was reported on June 29; a Bell County man in his 20s who died outside of the county whose death was reported on July 10; a Bell County man in his 70s whose death was reported on July 15; A Temple man in his 90s whose death was reported on July 17; a Killeen man in his 70s whose death was reported on July 17; a Killeen woman in her 70s whose death was reported on July 19; a man in his 80s who was a resident of the Indian Oaks Living Center in Harker Heights whose death was reported on July 29, a Harker Heights man in his 60s who had battled the virus since June whose death was reported on Aug. 4; a Killeen woman in her 70s whose death was reported on Aug. 6; and a Bell County woman in her 70s who was diagnosed with the virus in July and died on Aug. 6.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Students in 15 Central Texas school districts return to class this week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paul J. Gately
School starts in-person and online in 15 Central Texas school districts this week.

Health

Two weeks and counting: Baylor prepares for return to campus dorms

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
With two weeks to go before the start of the fall semester, Baylor released details Monday of the steps the school is taking to try to keep COVID-19 out of student housing facilities on campus.

Health

Family of local COVID victim searching for missing wedding rings

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
A local woman says her mothers wedding rings were missing after she died with coronavirus complications at Baylor Scott and White.

Health

Literacy non-profit combats ‘summer cliff’ in Central Texas caused by COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:40 PM CDT
|
By Rissa Shaw
With COVID-19 leaving students without traditional education for longer than normal, experts are saying this year's return to school is more of a 'summer cliff' than a 'summer slide.'

Latest News

Health

Questions about what constitutes a COVID-19 death linger

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:43 PM CDT
|
By Rosemond Crown
Questions about what constitutes a COVID-19 death, particularly when a patient may have underlying health conditions, linger as critics claim death counts may be inflated.

Health

Four US deaths tied to methanol-based hand sanitizers

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT
|
Alcohol-based hand sanitizers can help stop the coronavirus from spreading, but drinking the products turned out to be deadly for four people in two states.

Health

COVID-19: A day of grim milestones

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:19 PM CDT
|
By Staff
The total number of lives lost statewide to COVID-19 increased to more than 8,000 Friday while the area toll increased to almost 130 with the reports of nine more deaths, seven of them in a single Central Texas county as the regional case count topped 12,000.

Sports

UIL decides COVID-19 return to play protocol

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 1:23 PM CDT
|
By Darby Brown
The Medical Advisory Committee of the University Interscholastic League unanimously passed a motion Friday morning for COVID-19 return to play protocol.

Health

Brothers open Waco’s first ‘rage room’ amid COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 1:22 PM CDT
|
By Rissa Shaw
While many businesses are fighting to stay afloat during the pandemic, two brothers have opened one of the state's only "rage rooms" in Waco to help people release their pent up frustrations.

News

Local couple’s marriage spans eras of war, peace and now a pandemic

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:35 PM CDT
|
By Paul J. Gately and Julie Hays
A Central Texas man and his wife who were born three years before the Great Depression and married three years after the end of World War II reunited with family members Thursday for the first time since March to celebrate their 72nd anniversary.