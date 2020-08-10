Advertisement

Economist: Texas on recovery path, but warns of long term

Local economist Dr. M. Ray Perryman says jobs reports show the state’s economy is rebounding relatively quickly, but warns there still is reason to be concerned about the long term.
Local economist Dr. M. Ray Perryman says jobs reports show the state’s economy is rebounding relatively quickly, but warns there still is reason to be concerned about the long term.(KVLY)
By Paul J. Gately
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Local economist Dr. M. Ray Perryman says jobs reports show the state’s economy is rebounding relatively quickly but warns there still is reason to be concerned about the long term.

“The last two (May and June) Texas jobs reports were encouraging, reflecting the fact that, as businesses began to reopen, what was essentially a sound economy before the pandemic responded relatively quickly,” Perryman said in his report.

“However, even with these gains, Texas is nonetheless almost 700,000 jobs below a year ago and about 900,000 below the level just before the outbreak began,” he noted.

On the downside, Perryman wrote, “the June estimates are based on surveys completed in mid-June, before a surge in cases, hospitalizations, and deaths gripped Texas.”

Subsequent efforts to contain and control the Corona virus pandemic, in particular closing bars again and pulling back on restaurants, will impact the numbers going forward, but “Initial unemployment claims also remain elevated,” Perryman wrote.

Comparing Texas performance to other areas is “complicated by differences in timing of virus outbreaks and variations in responses.

“Even so, we can get a general feel for how states are weathering the virus storm,” Perryman wrote.

“The largest percentage declines in the level of employment between June 2019 and June 2020 occurred in hard-hit northeastern states such as New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts,” Perryman noted.

“Other states with -10% or greater decreases in the level of employment include Alaska, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Michigan, Nevada, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

“Even with the blow to the oil energy sector, Texas experienced a drop over the year of -5.4%; only nine states performed as well or better, and all states saw some improvement between May 2020 and June 2020,” Perryman said.

“The COVID-19 health crisis is far from solved, and the future remains highly uncertain, but there are signs as I am writing of a flat or even downward trend in deaths, hospitalizations, and emergency room visits,” Perryman wrote.

He went on to say “Great care must be taken, however, particularly with vulnerable populations, to avoid another widespread surge.

“If recent moderating trends continue and drastic actions to curtail the virus can be avoided, the Texas economy should continue to improve through the remainder of this year and into 2021.

“Looking ahead for Texas, our latest forecasts indicate that the state’s real gross product is likely to diminish by -5.12% on a year-over-year basis, with 6.11% expansion in 2021.

“Employment is projected to fall -5.42% through 2020, with recovery of 4.13% next year,” Perryman predicted.

“Our current estimates of Texas losses for this year are slightly lower than what we were projecting last quarter as businesses began to reopen, but we’re expecting slower recovery next year than we were before because progress toward dealing with the virus has been slow.

“On a positive note, the recovery in oil prices is beginning to be reflected in new activity, although the industry still faces some challenges ahead,” Perryman concluded.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Business

S&P 500 ekes out 6th straight gain following jobs report

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:14 PM CDT
|
Wall Street’s big rally let off the accelerator on Friday, despite a better-than-expected report on the U.S. job market.

Business

US adds 1.8 million jobs in a sign that hiring has slowed

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:55 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The United States added 1.8 million jobs in July.

Business

Wall Street perks up; S&P 500 edges even closer to record

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:47 PM CDT
|
Stocks are perking higher on Wall Street Thursday after a report showed the pace of layoffs across the country is slowing, though it remains incredibly high.

Business

Trump targets Canada, re-imposing tariffs on aluminum

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:45 PM CDT
|
President Donald Trump says that the United States is reinstating a 10% import tax on Canadian aluminum.

Latest News

Business

Wall Street keeps rallying; S&P 500 back within 2% of record

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:50 PM CDT
|
Stocks climbed again on Wall Street, giving the S&P 500 index its fourth straight gain and pulling it within 2% of the record high it set in February.

Business

Stocks tick higher on Wall Street, but Treasury yields sink

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:17 PM CDT
|
U.S. stock indexes drifted higher Tuesday as Wall Street’s big rally eased off the accelerator.

Business

Honda recalls 1.6M vans and SUVs in 4 different US recalls

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:30 PM CDT
|
By AP
Honda is recalling over 1.6 million minivans and SUVs in the U.S. to fix problems that include faulty backup camera displays, malfunctioning dashboard lights and sliding doors that don’t latch properly.

Business

Waco economist looks at recovery from economic downturn

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 5:30 PM CDT
|
By Paul J. Gately
A Waco economist said Monday that once a lasting solution to the COVID-19 issue is developed, long-term prospects for the national economy remain positive.

Business

Stocks rally worldwide, S&P 500 back to within 3% of record

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:04 PM CDT
|
By AP
Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street and around the world Monday following several encouraging reports on the economy.

Business

US Treasury projects record Q3 borrowing of $947 billion

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 3:11 PM CDT
|
By AP
The Treasury Department is projecting government borrowing of $947 billion in the current July-September period.