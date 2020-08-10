Advertisement

UPDATE: Ex-officer charged with injury to a child was local school resource officer

Jerrod Paul McCoy was arrested in Williamson County and was released later in the day from the Williamson County Jail after posting a $30,000 bond, according to online records.
By Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TEMPLE , Texas (KWTX) – An ex-Temple police officer who was free on bond Monday after he was arrested on an injury to a child charge worked as a resource officer at four local elementary schools.

The charge stems from an incident on June 28, the records show.

He resigned from the Temple Police Department on Aug. 4.

McCoy served as a resource officer for the Temple ISD and rotated between Western Hills, Kennedy-Powell, Jefferson and Hector P. Garcia elementary schools, the district said.

“I was informed this morning that he resigned from Temple PD, and he will, of course, no longer be a part of Temple ISD.” Temple Superintendent Bobby Ott said.

“This person won’t be around our students.”

McCoy had been a Temple officer since 2015.

“The criminal investigation was conducted by the Round Rock Police Department. The Temple Police Department was not involved in that investigation and does not have information to provide about the case,” Temple police spokesman Cody Weems said in a press release Monday.

