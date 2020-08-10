Advertisement

Family of local COVID victim searching for missing wedding rings

A local woman says her mothers wedding rings were missing after she died with coronavirus complications at Baylor Scott and White.
By Megan Vanselow
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Jessica Cruz says her mother’s wedding rings are missing after she died at Baylor Scott and White with complications after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Cruz says her mother, Anita Deleon and several others in their family tested positive for the virus and were all recovering at home, but Deleon’s illness lasted weeks after everyone else recovered.

“She’s never been sick like that in her whole life,” Cruz said

She went to her mothers house to help her get into an ambulance at the end of July when her condition got worse, not knowing she would never return.

“I was walking her out to the stretcher and I was holding her hands and I could feel her rings in my hands,” Cruz said.

After spending a few days at Baylor Scott and White, she says her mother developed blood clots and lost brain activity.

Cruz went into the hospital to take her off life support and say goodbye, but when she saw her for the last time she realized she wasn’t wearing her wedding rings and they weren’t in the bag with her other jewelry and belongings.

“We looked everywhere, I mean everywhere, just in case,” Cruz said, “At this point I don’t know that we’ll ever get them back.”

She says she’s called the hospital about the missing jewelry but so far nothing has been turned into the lost and found.

Her mother’s husband bought the rings from Montgomery Ward in 1996, and still has the receipt.

She says they’re searching for a photo of the rings, hoping someone at the hospital can find them.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Literacy non-profit combats ‘summer cliff’ in Central Texas caused by COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:40 PM CDT
|
By Rissa Shaw
With COVID-19 leaving students without traditional education for longer than normal, experts are saying this year's return to school is more of a 'summer cliff' than a 'summer slide.'

Health

Questions about what constitutes a COVID-19 death linger

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:43 PM CDT
|
By Rosemond Crown
Questions about what constitutes a COVID-19 death, particularly when a patient may have underlying health conditions, linger as critics claim death counts may be inflated.

Health

Four US deaths tied to methanol-based hand sanitizers

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT
|
Alcohol-based hand sanitizers can help stop the coronavirus from spreading, but drinking the products turned out to be deadly for four people in two states.

Health

COVID-19: A day of grim milestones

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:19 PM CDT
|
By Staff
The total number of lives lost statewide to COVID-19 increased to more than 8,000 Friday while the area toll increased to almost 130 with the reports of nine more deaths, seven of them in a single Central Texas county as the regional case count topped 12,000.

Latest News

Sports

UIL decides COVID-19 return to play protocol

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 1:23 PM CDT
|
By Darby Brown
The Medical Advisory Committee of the University Interscholastic League unanimously passed a motion Friday morning for COVID-19 return to play protocol.

Health

Brothers open Waco’s first ‘rage room’ amid COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 1:22 PM CDT
|
By Rissa Shaw
While many businesses are fighting to stay afloat during the pandemic, two brothers have opened one of the state's only "rage rooms" in Waco to help people release their pent up frustrations.

News

Local couple’s marriage spans eras of war, peace and now a pandemic

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:35 PM CDT
|
By Paul J. Gately and Julie Hays
A Central Texas man and his wife who were born three years before the Great Depression and married three years after the end of World War II reunited with family members Thursday for the first time since March to celebrate their 72nd anniversary.

Health

300 more die of COVID-19 statewide, 6 more in Central Texas

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:13 PM CDT
|
By Staff
The state reported a near-record number of COVID-19 deaths Thursday while the regional death toll rose to more than 120 and the area case count increased to nearly 12,000 including a custodian for a local school district that revealed 32 of its employees have tested positive for the virus.

Health

To keep students in the classroom, area districts must keep COVID-19 out

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:59 PM CDT
|
By Drake Lawson
Keeping students in the classroom as area schools reopen means keeping COVID-19 out, and as if to underscore the potential challenges, one local district confirmed Thursday a custodian has tested positive for the virus.

Health

Texas A&M research project identifies first COVID-19 positive cats in Texas

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 1:44 PM CDT
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
Texas A&M researchers from the College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences (CVMBS) have identified two cats in Brazos County that have tested positive for COVID-19.