Fort Hood: 1st Cavalry Division provides update on DEFENDER 2020

Members from the second battalion, 12th cavalry regiment, currently deployed in Poland, provided an update on the DEFENDER 2020 training exercises in a virtual conference call Sunday afternoon.
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Members from the second battalion, 12th cavalry regiment, currently deployed in Poland, provided an update on the DEFENDER 2020 training exercises in a virtual conference call Sunday afternoon.

DEFENDER 2020 tests the immediate military response in Europe in the event of a war.

Since their arrival in July, soldiers collaborated with the Polish Army to test combat skills and armored vehicles.

Lieutenant Colonel Ron Sprang says while the exercises have gone well, dealing with COVID-19 has been quite the challenge.

“Once we arrived here, we immediately went into quarantine,” he said.

“We had screenings every day and if anyone had symptoms, they were tested and isolated.”

More than 70 armored vehicles and 500 soldiers were sent to Poland in less than a month.

The unit is expected to return home within the next few weeks.

