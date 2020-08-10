Fort Hood: Pegasus Forge to be conducted this week

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Units from across Fort Hood and the nation will be conducting combat training exercises called Pegasus Forge this week.

First Cavalry Division Public Affairs Officer Chris Brautigam says there’s no need for people to be alarmed.

“There will be a lot more booms,” he said.

“They’re gonna have tanks, Bradley fighting vehicles and infantry moving through fighting simulating objectives and enemies while integrating direct fire from artillery, rockets as well as Air Force assets such as B-52′s.”

Brautigam says that while preparing soldiers for combat is always a challenge, extra care must be taken to ensure that every soldier understands the safety protocols.

With COVID-19 still looming, soldiers will also be screened every day and tested if they display symptoms.

“Doing that balancing act between realistic and safe is a challenge,” he said.

No matter the mistakes or how loud the simulations may be, Brautigam says keeping soldiers safely prepared for combat will always be the highest priority.

“Our soldiers will be getting more prepared are a result of those booms,” he said.

“They’ll be ready for any challenge that comes their way if the situation presents itself.”

