Advertisement

Greece: Missing man’s body found after deadly storm; 8 dead

The Greek coast guard says the body of a man missing after a storm sparked flash floods on the Greek island of Evia over the weekend has been recovered, bringing the death toll to eight.
The Greek coast guard says the body of a man missing after a storm sparked flash floods on the Greek island of Evia over the weekend has been recovered, bringing the death toll to eight.(WHSV)
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOURTZI, Greece (AP) - The Greek coast guard says the body of a man missing after a storm sparked flash floods on the Greek island of Evia over the weekend has been recovered, bringing the death toll to eight.

Rescue crews had been searching for the 72-year-old since Sunday, after he was reported missing following flooding that swept away cars and sent residents of some villages scrambling to their roofs to await rescue.

The coast guard said the man’s body was recovered from the sea off the coast of mainland Greece opposite Evia just after midday Monday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

11 members of family die in Panama flooding

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
Panamanian officials were travelling to a remote riverside community where floodwaters over the weekend drowned 11 members of a family, nine of them children.

Weather

Powerful derecho leaves path of devastation across Midwest

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
A rare wind storm with power similar to an inland hurricane swept across the Midwest, blowing over trees, flipping vehicles, causing widespread property damage and leaving tens of thousands of homes without power.

7 Day Forecast

Triple-Digit Heat Continuing, Maybe Some Changes Next Week

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Sean Bellafiore
KWTX Forecast Update

7 Day Forecast

Another Hot Week with a Couple of Days Slightly Over 100°

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 5:37 PM CDT
|
By Elliot Wilson
KWTX Forecast Update

Latest News

Weather

Another Hot Week with a Couple of Days Slightly Over 100°

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 5:35 PM CDT
Another Hot Week with a Couple of Days Slightly Over 100°

7 Day Forecast

More Triple-Digits on The Horizon

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 7:00 AM CDT
|
By Elliot Wilson
KWTX Forecast Update

Weather

More Triple-Digits on The Horizon

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 8:17 PM CDT
More Triple-Digits on The Horizon

7 Day Forecast

Triple Digits To Stick Around For A While

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 4:00 PM CDT
|
By Elliot Wilson
KWTX Forecast Update

Weather

Hot Conditions To Stick Around For A While

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 11:39 AM CDT
Hot Conditions To Stick Around For A While

7 Day Forecast

More Triple Digit Heat for the Weekend

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 2:00 AM CDT
|
By Camille Hoxworth
KWTX Forecast Update