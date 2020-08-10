It was a bad week for Mexico tourism, capped by mistranslations

MEXICO CITY (AP) - It has been a bad week for Mexican tourism promotion, after “anything goes” tourism ads were pulled and Mexico was slapped with a U.S. “do not travel” advisory.

It got worse Friday when the English language version of the country’s tourism website appeared with hilarious mistranslations.

Entire states like Hidalgo and Guerrero apparently got machine translated as “Noble” and “Warrior.” Worse, there was an inexplicable re-invention of the names of some fairly well-known tourist towns.

The central Mexican town of Aculco somehow became “I Blame,” and the northern Gulf coast city of Ciudad Madero became “Log.”

The Caribbean resort of Tulum somehow became “Jumpsuit.”

Former President Felipe Calderón tweeted: “Stop making Mexico look ridiculous!”

