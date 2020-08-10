Kanye West says he’s ‘walking’ for president

WASHINGTON (AP) - When Forbes magazine asked Kanye West if his presidential campaign is designed to be a spoiler for Vice President Joe Biden’s chances, West replied, “I’m not denying it.”

In an interview by text, West told Forbes he was “walking” for president rather than running.

When Forbes pointed out West is not on enough state ballots to win, West replied, “I’m not going to argue with you. Jesus is King.”

Meanwhile, it appears unlikely that West will appear on the ballot in his home state of Illinois.

The Chicago Tribune reports a state elections board review finds his paperwork falls short of the required number of valid signatures. In Wisconsin, West’s petition to get on that state’s ballot is facing two challenges.

