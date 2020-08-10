Advertisement

Lebanese PM steps down in wake of Beirut explosion, protests

Rescue teams search for missing people near the site of last Tuesday's explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020.
Rescue teams search for missing people near the site of last Tuesday's explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020.(AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEIRUT (AP) - Lebanon’s prime minister says he is stepping down from his job in the wake of the Beirut port explosion last week that triggered public fury and mass protests.

In a brief televised speech, Prime Minister Hassan Diab said on Monday that he is taking “a step back” so he can stand with the people “and fight the battle for change alongside them.”

He said: “I declare today the resignation of this government. May God protect Lebanon,” repeating the last phrase three times. A brief while earlier, Diab’s Cabinet resigned.

The developments follow a weekend of anti-government protests in the wake of the Aug. 4 explosion in Beirut’s port.(AP) -

