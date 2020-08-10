Advertisement

Man arrested after crash following early-morning chase remains in local jail

Rashad Burns, 29, of Dallas, was held without bond Monday in the Bell County Jail pending a case review by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office.
By Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) – A man arrested after an early-morning chase Sunday that started with an attempted traffic stop on Interstate 35 in Salado, and ended when the stolen vehicle authorities were pursuing crashed through a fence behind a local Lowe’s Home Improvement Store, remained in jail Monday awaiting charges.

Authorities are looking for a second man who ran after the crash.

The 2020 Jeep Wrangler was stolen in Austin and authorities were tracking it using the Jeep’s Sirius XM radio, which showed the vehicle was headed north on the interstate from Williamson County.

A Salado officer spotted the Jeep and pulled it over.

The driver initially stopped, but then sped off north on the interstate.

Bell County sheriff’s deputies chased the Jeep through Belton and into Temple where the Wrangler crashed through the chain link fence off of H K Dodgen Loop.

The driver ran, but Burns, whom authorities identified as the passenger, was arrested without incident.

During a search of the Jeep, deputies bound 0.27 grams of methamphetamine.

