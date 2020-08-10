Advertisement

Man beaten, robbed of $200,000 life savings outside Calif. bank

By KTLA Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 1:42 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. (KTLA/CNN) - Police in California are investigating after a man who had just withdrawn his life savings from the bank was brutally beaten and robbed in an attack that was caught on camera.

Following the recent sale of his home, Francisco Cornejo took $200,000 out from Chase Bank on July 30 in Huntington Park, California. As he left the location and headed to his car, an unknown assailant attacked him then grabbed his satchel and ran away.

“Within 30 seconds of just getting to his car, he was grabbed, beaten, robbed, and they took everything from him,” said Cornejo’s attorney, Nathan Soleimani.

Cornejo was left with significant bruises on his side and arm, and his shoulder was dislocated. He also suffered severe trauma to the head, according to a GoFundMe page set up by his daughter. In Spanish, he called the robbery “traumatic.”

“He never expected such an atrocious attack,” Cornejo’s daughter wrote. “Bystanders attest that my dad was fighting with all of his will. My father was dragged by the criminal as they both fought for the bag.”

His daughter says her unemployed parents needed the money to “get through” the coronavirus pandemic, support her 94-year-old grandmother, pay for her sister’s graduate school tuition and send money to loved ones in Mexico and El Salvador.

“This money was hard-earned and as a result of years and years of work,” she wrote.

Soleimani says the family has no idea who would attack and rob Cornejo. He asks anyone who has information about the incident or assailant to come forward.

The Huntington Park Police Department is investigating. Police were scouring the area for video of the attack. A bystander did film part of the incident via cell phone, but the assailant’s face cannot be seen.

Copyright 2020 KTLA via CNN. All rights reserved.

