Man snared in online operation trying to ‘pimp out’ undercover deputy arrested at local motel

Joshua Palmer is charged with promotion of prostitution.
Joshua Palmer is charged with promotion of prostitution.(McLennan County Sheriff's Office photo)
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A man who authorities say arrived Monday at a Waco motel with “everything necessary to create web-based prostitution” including web cams was in custody Monday evening after he was met by deputies rather than the prostitute he expected.

Joshua Palmer is charged with promotion of prostitution.

He was arrested as a result of an investigation that started a week ago when McLennan County investigators came into contact online with a man who wanted to “pimp them out” on the internet and take a cut of the money, authorities said.

They say the man believed he was communicating with a female prostitute of legal age.

“We’ve continuously shown we will not slow down when it comes to those engaging in human trafficking,” Detective Joseph Scaramucci said.

Financial hardships resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic put some at risk from sex traffickers, and there are those who “are attempting to pimp and exploit them for their own selfish gain, and we will continue to be there to intervene,” he said.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

