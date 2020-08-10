Security camera captures moment car slammed into local woman’s home

BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, Texas (KWTX) - A security camera captured the moment when a car whose brakes evidently failed smashed into a Bruceville-Eddy woman’s house.

The accident happened just before noon on Aug. 5 in the 7100 block of Mackey Ranch Road, according to a crash report.

The resident, Kelly Bremmer, wasn’t home at the time and didn’t learn about the accident until she saw a post on a community Facebook page about the accident, her attorney, Mason Vance Dunham said.

Authorities later called her.

“Obviously this is very unusual, with no one calling her and a wrecker coming into her home and doing further damage without her even knowing about it,” he said.

“Luckily no one was in the room when this happened.”

The woman driving the 2010 Ford Crown Victoria told authorities she was northbound on Mackey Ranch Road when she applied the brakes and the pedal went all the way to the floor.

She said she lost control of the car, which veered off the road into the yard of the home, rolled over a chain link fence and smashed through the south end of the house, coming to rest inside the garage area.

The driver wasn’t injured.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.