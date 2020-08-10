Advertisement

Security camera captures moment car slammed into local woman’s home

By Megan Vanselow
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, Texas (KWTX) - A security camera captured the moment when a car whose brakes evidently failed smashed into a Bruceville-Eddy woman’s house.

The accident happened just before noon on Aug. 5 in the 7100 block of Mackey Ranch Road, according to a crash report.

The resident, Kelly Bremmer, wasn’t home at the time and didn’t learn about the accident until she saw a post on a community Facebook page about the accident, her attorney, Mason Vance Dunham said.

Authorities later called her.

“Obviously this is very unusual, with no one calling her and a wrecker coming into her home and doing further damage without her even knowing about it,” he said.

“Luckily no one was in the room when this happened.”

The woman driving the 2010 Ford Crown Victoria told authorities she was northbound on Mackey Ranch Road when she applied the brakes and the pedal went all the way to the floor.

She said she lost control of the car, which veered off the road into the yard of the home, rolled over a chain link fence and smashed through the south end of the house, coming to rest inside the garage area.

The driver wasn’t injured.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Nine Central Texas men snared in two-day child prostitution sting.

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Nine Central Texas men were snared in a two-day child prostitution sting, police said Monday.

Health

COVID-19 death toll continues slow rise in Central Texas

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Staff
The death toll from an early summer surge in COVID-19 cases continues its slow rise in Central Texas.

Our Town

Temple: Police recover stolen UTV, motorcycle

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Temple police recovered a stolen utility vehicle and a stolen motorcycle Sunday.

News

Car crashes into Central Texas home

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Ex-officer charged with injury to a child was local school resource officer

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
An ex-Central Texas police officer who was free on bond Monday after he was arrested on an injury to a child charge worked as a resource officer at four local elementary schools.

Business

Economist: Texas on recovery path, but warns of long term

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paul J. Gately
Local economist Dr. M. Ray Perryman says jobs reports show the state’s economy is rebounding relatively quickly, but warns there still is reason to be concerned about the long term.

Health

Students in 15 Central Texas school districts return to class this week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paul J. Gately
School starts in-person and online in 15 Central Texas school districts this week.

Our Town

Waco: MCC awarded $383,000 grant for first-generation, low-income students

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
McLennan Community College has been awarded a $383,000 federal grant to provide financial assistance and academic support to first-generation and low-income college students.

Health

Two weeks and counting: Baylor prepares for return to campus dorms

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
With two weeks to go before the start of the fall semester, Baylor released details Monday of the steps the school is taking to try to keep COVID-19 out of student housing facilities on campus.

News

Central Texas man charged with online solicitation of a minor

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
A Central Texas man who charged with online solicitation of a minor after he was arrested as he arrived for a meeting with whom authorities say he expected to be a teenage girl was free on bond Monday.