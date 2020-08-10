Stocks rise on Wall Street; S&P 500 within 1% of record

NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks are rising on Wall Street after shrugging off a bumpy start Monday, nudging the S&P 500 within striking distance of its all-time high set in February.

The S&P 500 is up 0.2% in late-afternoon trading and within 1% of its last record high.

The gains come on the first trading day since President Donald Trump announced several stopgap moves to aid the economy, following the collapse of talks on Capitol Hill for a bigger rescue package.

Most stocks in the S&P 500 are higher, led by hotels, cruise operators and airlines.

Smaller stocks are also doing well, while tech stocks are down.

