Students in 15 Central Texas school districts return to class this week

School starts in-person and online in 15 Central Texas school districts this week.
School starts in-person and online in 15 Central Texas school districts this week.(WCTV)
By Paul J. Gately
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(KWTX) - School starts in-person and online in 15 Central Texas school districts this week. 

Students in the Lampasas and Goldthwaite ISDs returned to class in person or from home Monday. 

In-person and online instruction resumes Wednesday in the Blum, Connally, Malone, Meridian, Oglesby, Hico and Groesbeck ISDs. 

Classes also begin Wednesday at St. Mary’s Catholic School. 

The school year begins both in-person and online on Thursday in the Bynum, Covington, Gatesville, Hamilton, Mt. Calm and Westphalia ISDs. 

Under Texas Education Agency guidelines, school districts must offer both in-person and online options to students and districts may choose to limit access to on-campus instruction for the first four weeks of the fall term and may seek waivers to extend the period to eight weeks. 

The guidelines do provide exceptions for students whose families don’t have internet access or devices required for virtual learning. 

The TEA also gave districts flexibility in deciding when to resume instruction and a number in the area opted to wait until after Labor Day to start the new school year. 

COVID-19 Information, Links and Resources

