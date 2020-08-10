Advertisement

Telemedicine shines during pandemic but will glow fade?

Telemedicine grew explosively after COVID-19 shut down much of the economy earlier this year and forced doctors and patients to connect virtually.
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Care providers like the Cleveland Clinic went from 5,000 telemedicine visits a month before the pandemic to 200,000 visits just in April.

Doctors say they hope the increased use continues.

Telemedicine gives them a way to connect more frequently with patients, especially those with chronic health problems.

That can help people stay healthy and out of hospitals.

But in order for telemedicine to retain some growth, thorny issues like insurance coverage and doctor reimbursement need to be resolved.

