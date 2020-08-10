Advertisement

Temple: Police recover stolen UTV, motorcycle

Temple police recovered a stolen utility vehicle and a stolen motorcycle Sunday. (File)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple police recovered a stolen utility vehicle and a stolen motorcycle Sunday.

The search that led to the recovery started after a John Deere Gator valued at about $8,000 was stolen by “multiple individuals” just before 3 a.m. on Aug. 3, police spokesman Chris Christoff said in a press release Monday.

Acting on a tip, investigators obtained a search warrant Sunday for a property near the 2500 block of Moore’s Mill Road.

They found the Gator along with the stolen motorcycle, Christoff said.

No arrests have been made, but the investigation continues.

