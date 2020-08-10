Texas boy, 8, critically injured in shooting
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KWTX) – An 8-year-old Longview boy suffered life-threatening injuries in a weekend shooting.
Officers who responded to a report of the shooting at around 2:15 p.m. Saturday found the seriously injured boy, KLTV in Tyler reported.
The boy was taken to a local hospital.
Investigators interviewed witnesses, but police released no further details.
