Texas boy, 8, critically injured in shooting

An 8-year-old Texas boy suffered life-threatening injuries in a weekend shooting. (File)(KWTX)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KWTX) – An 8-year-old Longview boy suffered life-threatening injuries in a weekend shooting.

Officers who responded to a report of the shooting at around 2:15 p.m. Saturday found the seriously injured boy, KLTV in Tyler reported.

The boy was taken to a local hospital.

Investigators interviewed witnesses, but police released no further details.

