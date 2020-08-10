Texas boy, 8, critically injured in shooting

LONGVIEW, Texas (KWTX) – An 8-year-old Longview boy suffered life-threatening injuries in a weekend shooting.

Officers who responded to a report of the shooting at around 2:15 p.m. Saturday found the seriously injured boy, KLTV in Tyler reported.

The boy was taken to a local hospital.

Investigators interviewed witnesses, but police released no further details.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.