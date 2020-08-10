Triple-Digit Heat Continuing, Maybe Some Changes Next Week

Central Texas’ temperatures have been hovering close to 100° for the better part of a week and we’re unfortunately not forecasting a change to those temperatures this week. Morning temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s should warm steadily into the upper 80s and low 90s by lunch time with highs between 98° and 102° this afternoon. Heat index values will warm to between 100° and 105° with morning clouds giving way to abundant sunshine. High temperatures stay close to and even over 100° through the entire work week. The only hope for some rain-relief this work week comes east of I-35 this afternoon. It’s not impossible to see a stray shower pop-up, but most should remain rain-free. By Wednesday, the very low afternoon rain chances east of I-35 should drop out of the forecast and will be replaced by increased humidity area wide. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will feature heat index values between 104° and 108°.

There is a bit of a change to our weather pattern coming soon. High pressure currently overhead will slowly drift westward this week. By the end of the weekend, high pressure will build across the Intermountain West and allows the jet-stream to drop in the eastern U.S. Central Texas will be sandwiched between the ridge and the trough and should allow our temperatures to slightly drop into the mid-to-upper 90s next week. As high pressure loses its grip, it’ll open the door for a few low chances for rain next week. Some forecast models are hinting at a good soaking rain (by August standards) for some, but we’re not ready to raise rain chances higher than 20% just yet.

