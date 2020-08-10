Advertisement

Trump abruptly escorted from briefing after shooting near White House

Member of the U.S. Secret Service stand outside the James Brady Press Briefing Room as a news conference by President Donald Trump was paused by a security incident outside the fence of the White House.
Member of the U.S. Secret Service stand outside the James Brady Press Briefing Room as a news conference by President Donald Trump was paused by a security incident outside the fence of the White House.(Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump was abruptly escorted by a U.S. Secret Service agent out of the White House briefing room as he was beginning a coronavirus briefing Monday afternoon. He returned minutes later, saying there was a “shooting” outside the White House that was “under control.”

“There was an actual shooting and somebody’s been taken to the hospital,” Trump said. The president said the shots were fired by law enforcement, saying he believed the individual who was shot was armed. “It was the suspect who was shot,” Trump said.

Trump said he was escorted to the Oval Office by the agent. The White House was placed on lockdown following the incident.

The shooting took place near 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue just blocks from the White House, according to two sources with knowledge of the situation who were not authorized to speak publicly about it. Law enforcement officials were still trying to determine the suspect's motive.

The suspect was transferred to a local hospital, but their condition was not immediately known.

Trump praised the work of Secret Service personnel for their work in keeping him safe. Asked if he was shaken by the incident, Trump asked reporters: “I don’t know. Do I seem rattled?”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Nine Central Texas men snared in two-day child prostitution sting.

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Nine Central Texas men were snared in a two-day child sex trafficking sting, police said Monday.

National

Dr Pepper trying to address soda shortage at grocery stores

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Travis Leder
Many Dr Pepper fans have struggled to find the popular soda at grocery stores across the country, and the company says it is working on a solution.

National

Powerful derecho leaves path of devastation across Midwest

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press and RYAN J. FOLEY and SETH BORENSTEIN
A rare wind storm with power similar to an inland hurricane swept across the Midwest, blowing over trees, flipping vehicles, causing widespread property damage and leaving tens of thousands of homes without power.

National Politics

States on hook for billions under Trump’s unemployment plan

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By MATTHEW BARAKAT
Whether President Donald Trump has the constitutional authority to extend federal unemployment benefits by executive order remains unclear. Equally up in the air is whether states, which are necessary partners in Trump’s plan to bypass Congress, will sign on.

Latest News

National

Stray 1,500-pound spool destroys Nebraska man’s pickup truck

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mike McKnight
A strange crash in southwest Omaha caused extensive damage to a man’s truck and a lot of head-scratching.

National Politics

Trump: Convention speech locale is White House or Gettysburg

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump said Monday that his acceptance speech for the Republican presidential nomination will be held at either the White House or the Gettysburg battlefield.

National

Hundreds ransack downtown Chicago businesses after shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By DON BABWIN
Hundreds of looters descended on downtown Chicago early Monday following a police shooting on the city’s South Side, with vandals smashing the windows of dozens of businesses and making off with merchandise, cash machines and anything else they could carry, police said.

Health

COVID-19 death toll continues slow rise in Central Texas

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
The death toll from an early summer surge in COVID-19 cases continues its slow rise in Central Texas.

Our Town

Temple: Police recover stolen UTV, motorcycle

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Temple police recovered a stolen utility vehicle and a stolen motorcycle Sunday.

Coronavirus

LIVE: President Trump's briefing from the White House

Updated: 2 hours ago
President Trump holds a briefing at the White House.