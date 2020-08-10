Advertisement

Two weeks and counting: Baylor prepares for return to campus dorms

Baylor released details Monday of the steps the school is taking to try to keep COVID-19 out of student housing facilities on campus.
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX)Mandatory face coverings, social distancing, regular cleaning and restrictions on visitors are among the precautions Baylor University is taking to try to keep COVID-19 out of housing facilities on campus as students begin to arrive for the start of the fall semester on Aug. 24.

As students begin moving into dorms this weekend, they’ll be required to wear face coverings except in their assigned rooms; they’ll find signs through the housing facilities encouraging safe social gatherings and intersection, and they’ll encounter limits on occupancy in such common spaces as study lounges, classroom spaces and lobbies, Baylor President Dr. Linda Livingstone said in an email to students, parents, faculty and staff Monday.

Livingstone says outside air circulation has been increased and state-of-the-art filtration systems have been installed to help stem the spread of the virus.

High touch areas such as shared restrooms will be disinfected three times a day.

Overnight visitors won’t be allowed and during normal visiting hours, guests must have advance permission from all roommates, suitemates or apartment mates.

Residents are limited to one visitor at a time and suites with six student residents are limited to no more than 10 occupants at a time.

On-campus residents who test positive for the virus will be moved temporarily to designated housing off-campus, where food will be delivered to those with meal plans, resident chaplains will regularly check in and assistance will be provided in contracting faculty, Livingstone said.

“For those who are believed to have sustained direct exposure to COVID-19, the students will be asked to quarantine to their primary living area, whether that is on or off-campus,” she said.

Students must test negative for COVID-19 before they’re allowed to move into dorms.

