US employers post more jobs in June, pull back on hiring

U.S. employers advertised more jobs in June compared with May, but overall hiring fell, painting a mixed picture of the job market.
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. employers advertised more jobs in June compared with May, but overall hiring fell, painting a mixed picture of the job market.

The number of jobs posted on the last day in June jumped 9.6% to 5.9 million, the Labor Department said Monday, a solid gain but still below the pre-pandemic level of about 7 million.

And employers hired 6.7 million people in June, down from 7.2 million in May, a record high.

