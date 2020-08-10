Advertisement

Vice President Pence to make campaign stop in Tucson Tuesday

By Jillian Angeline
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Vice President Mike Pence will be stopping in Tucson Tuesday to show his support for police officers and other law enforcement.

“We’re very excited Vice President Pence is coming to Arizona,” said Arizona Police Association Executive Director Joe Clure.

Clure said the organization is supporting President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for another term. Pence is expected to travel to Tucson to accept the official endorsement in front of a group of police officers. White House officials said he will promise to never defund the police.

“We believe it’s obvious Trump and Pence are the law and order candidates,” said Clure.

Paris Dennard, Advisory Board member for Black Voices for Trump, said it’s important for leaders to support the men and women in blue who are keeping communities safe.

“If you are a family, a single mother, anybody who is concerned about the safety and well-being of their community, their family, their city, voting for President Trump and VP Pence is a vote for safety and security,” said Dennard.

The endorsement comes amid calls from several groups in the nation to cut police funding.

Tiera Rainey, with Black Lives Matter Tucson, said the money should be spent elsewhere.

“We envision a future without police…we recognize there are much more pressing priorities that that money should be invested to other than criminalizing and incarcerating our brothers and sisters,” said Rainey.

Pence is also expected to stop in Mesa to meet with the Latter-Day Saints for Trump Coalition.

APA announces Presidential endorsement.

Posted by Arizona Police Association on Thursday, July 30, 2020

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Trump TikTok

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:07 PM CDT
|
President Donald Trump has ordered an unspecified ban on “transactions” with the Chinese owners of the consumer apps TikTok and WeChat.

Politics

Republicans push Kanye 2020. But will it really hurt Biden?

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:00 PM CDT
|
Kanye West’s unlikely White House bid is getting help qualifying for presidential ballots in key states from Republicans around the country.

National

President Trump bans dealings with Chinese owners of TikTok, WeChat

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:59 AM CDT
|
By TALI ARBEL
President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered an unspecified ban on “transactions” with the Chinese owners of the consumer apps TikTok and WeChat.

Coronavirus

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests negative after positive test before Trump visit

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:07 PM CDT
|
By FARNOUSH AMIRI and DAN SEWELL
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive Thursday for the coronavirus just ahead a planned meeting with President Donald Trump.

Politics

Playing electoral defense, Trump claims Biden opposes God

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:42 PM CDT
|
President Donald Trump is engaging in a deeply personal attack on Joe Biden, even questioning without foundation the former vice president's faith in God.

Latest News

Politics

Trump, McConnell huddle; virus aid talks at risk of collapse

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:41 PM CDT
|
Hopes are fading on Capitol Hill for reaching agreement this week on a coronavirus relief bill. President Donald Trump and the Senate’s top Republican huddled Thursday amid increasing worry that the bipartisan negotiations might collapse.

Politics

Congress urges Postal Service to undo changes slowing mail

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:39 PM CDT
|
Lawmakers from both parties are calling on the U.S. Postal Service to immediately reverse operational changes that are causing delays in deliveries across the country just as big volume increases are expected for mail-in election voting.

Politics

Facebook, citing virus misinformation, deletes Trump post

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:09 PM CDT
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY
Facebook has deleted a post by President Donald Trump for the first time, saying it violated its policy against spreading misinformation about the coronavirus.

Health

Trump vs. experts on coronavirus

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:56 PM CDT
|
In the early days of the coronavirus crisis, President Donald Trump was flanked in the White House briefing room by a team of public health experts in a seeming portrait of unity to confront the disease that was ravaging the globe.

Politics

No hoopla: Virus upends Trump, Biden convention plans

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:49 PM CDT
|
Democratic challenger Joe Biden joined President Donald Trump on Wednesday in scrapping plans to accept his party’s presidential nomination in a convention extravaganza.

Politics

Pence tours pregnancy center, fires up GOP base in Florida

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:46 PM CDT
|
Vice President Mike Pence visited the Tampa Bay area, firing up the Republican party's conservative base