Waco: MCC awarded $383,000 grant for first-generation, low-income students

McLennan Community College has been awarded a $383,000 federal grant to provide financial assistance and academic support to first-generation and low-income college students.
McLennan Community College has been awarded a $383,000 federal grant to provide financial assistance and academic support to first-generation and low-income college students.
By Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McLennan Community College has been awarded a $383,000 federal grant to provide financial assistance and academic support to first-generation and low-income college students, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R- Texas, announced Monday.

Funding for the grant comes from the Student Support Services Program “and it is anticipated the each grant will be sustained for a total of five years,” Cornyn said in a press release Monday.

"As our students prepare to return to their studies, it is critical they are provided with the resources necessary to succeed and continue achieving academic milestones," Cornyn said.

