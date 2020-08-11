Advertisement

AP sources: Man shot near White House had shouted threats

Two officials familiar with the matter say the man who was shot and wounded near the White House by a uniformed Secret Service officer Monday had been threatening to kill people.
Two officials familiar with the matter say the man who was shot and wounded near the White House by a uniformed Secret Service officer Monday had been threatening to kill people.
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - Two officials familiar with the matter say the man who was shot and wounded near the White House by a uniformed Secret Service officer Monday had been threatening to kill people.

The confrontation near the White House had led to President Donald Trump being abruptly escorted out of a briefing room during a televised news conference.

Police say the man, Myron Basil Berryman of Forestville, Md., was arrested on a charge of assaulting a law enforcement officer.

He remained hospitalized with critical injuries on Tuesday.

The officials, who were briefed on the investigation, could not discuss the ongoing probe publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Biden selects running mate

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden announced a running mate Tuesday.

Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s smoke and mirrors on executive orders

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:59 PM CDT
|
By Hope Yen
President Donald Trump isn’t telling the full story when it comes to executive orders on coronavirus relief payments and health care.

Entertainment

Kanye West says he’s ‘walking’ for president

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:50 PM CDT
|
When Forbes magazine asked Kanye West if his presidential campaign is designed to be a spoiler for Vice President Joe Biden’s chances, West replied, “I’m not denying it.”

Politics

Trump lawyers make final pitch to block tax record release

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:37 PM CDT
|
Lawyers for President Donald Trump are making a final pitch to block the release of his tax records for a prosecutor's criminal probe.

Latest News

Politics

Trump TikTok

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:07 PM CDT
|
President Donald Trump has ordered an unspecified ban on “transactions” with the Chinese owners of the consumer apps TikTok and WeChat.

Politics

Republicans push Kanye 2020. But will it really hurt Biden?

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:00 PM CDT
|
Kanye West’s unlikely White House bid is getting help qualifying for presidential ballots in key states from Republicans around the country.

National

President Trump bans dealings with Chinese owners of TikTok, WeChat

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:59 AM CDT
|
By TALI ARBEL
President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered an unspecified ban on “transactions” with the Chinese owners of the consumer apps TikTok and WeChat.

Coronavirus

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests negative after positive test before Trump visit

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:07 PM CDT
|
By FARNOUSH AMIRI and DAN SEWELL
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive Thursday for the coronavirus just ahead a planned meeting with President Donald Trump.

Politics

Playing electoral defense, Trump claims Biden opposes God

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:42 PM CDT
|
President Donald Trump is engaging in a deeply personal attack on Joe Biden, even questioning without foundation the former vice president's faith in God.

Politics

Trump, McConnell huddle; virus aid talks at risk of collapse

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:41 PM CDT
|
Hopes are fading on Capitol Hill for reaching agreement this week on a coronavirus relief bill. President Donald Trump and the Senate’s top Republican huddled Thursday amid increasing worry that the bipartisan negotiations might collapse.