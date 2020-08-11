At least 13 reported killed in bus crash outside Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (AP) - Mexican authorities say at least 13 people died when a bus overturned on a highway outside Mexico City.

Federal Civil Defense Coordinator Luis Felipe Puente said via Twitter that 27 more people were taken to area hospitals for treatment after Tuesday’s accident.

The accident closed a major inbound route to the capital on the Toluca-Mexico highway through the morning rush hour.

Puente says that the bus was traveling from the Pacific resort Acapulco to the northern city of Guadalajara. The crash is under investigation.

