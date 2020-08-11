Advertisement

Authorities looking for suspect accused of butchering horses in Houston area

Investigators believe the animals may have been killed for meat
Several horses have been killed and butchered in the Houston area over the last few months, according to authorities.
Several horses have been killed and butchered in the Houston area over the last few months, according to authorities.(WMBF News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KOLD News 13) - Several horses have been killed and butchered in the Houston area over the last few months, according to authorities.

Police in Pearland, which is 35 miles south of Houston, said the most recent discovery was made Aug. 8.

A horse owner called police when she discovered a portion of her fence had been cut and two horses were missing.

"The two horses were discovered dead and butchered about half a mile away on adjacent land," the PPD said in a Facebook post. "The two horses were found with their backstraps and hindquarters removed."

On June 10, officers found a butchered horse less than seven miles from the Aug. 8 incident.

Pearland Texas – On June 10, 2020 Pearland Officers and Pearland Animal Services responded to the 14000 block of Kirby...

Posted by Pearland Police Department on Monday, August 10, 2020

"The horse suffered what appeared to be a fatal stab wound to the chest and then was butchered after succumbing to its injuries," the PPD said. "The suspects then removed the animal's backstraps and the front and hind quarters leading investigators to believe the animal was killed for its meat."

The PPD said two horses were found slaughtered near Pearland on May 22 and June 29.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pearland Police Detective J. Page at 281-997-4202 or email JPage@PearlandTx.Gov.

Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Biden picks Kamala Harris as running mate, first Black woman

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
In choosing Harris, Biden is embracing a former rival from the Democratic primary who is familiar with the unique rigor of a national campaign.

National

Biden picks Kamala Harris as his running mate

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
Joe Biden names Kamala Harris as his running mate.

Health

Statewide COVID-19 case count tops 500K, death toll rises above 8,700, Central Texas toll rises to almost 140

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Staff
The death toll from COVID-19 rose to more than 8,700 statewide Tuesday while the regional toll increased to almost 140 and the total number of confirmed cases in Texas increased to more than 500,000.

National

90% increase in COVID-19 cases seen in US children over last month, report says

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Gray News Staff
Severe symptoms still appear rare among those kids infected, making up less than 2% of hospitalizations. However, at least 90 children have died from the disease.

Health

Veteran Texas correctional officer dies of COVID-19

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Another veteran Texas prison correctional officer diagnosed with COVID-19 has died.

Latest News

Our Town

Waco: MCC prepares for an ‘entirely different’ fall semester

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Drake Lawson
McLennan Community College is preparing for something completely different as the start of the fall semester approaches.

Our Town

Waco: Organization collects bicycles for Central Texas Veterans

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Justin Earley
A Waco organization is collecting bicycles for Central Texas veterans.

News

Grand jury declines to indict Baylor football player in deadly crash

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Paul J. Gately
A local grand jury has declined to indict a Baylor football player who was charged last fall in connection with a deadly crash on State Highway 6.

Coronavirus

Big Ten, Pac-12 pull plug on fall football amid pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The move comes six day after the conference that includes historic programs such as Ohio State, Michigan, Nebraska and Penn State had released a revised conference-only schedule that it hoped would help it navigate a fall season with potential COVID-19 disruptions.

National

Police face new lawsuit, probes after Elijah McClain’s death

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The parents of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who died after officers in suburban Denver stopped him on the street last year and put him in a chokehold, sued police and medical officials Tuesday.