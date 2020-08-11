Advertisement

Biden selects running mate; announcement coming soon

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has chosen a running mate and an announcement is imminent, according to numerous media outlets. (File)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KWTX) - Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has chosen a running mate and an announcement is imminent, according to numerous media outlets including CNN and the New York Times.

Biden promised to select a woman to join him on the Democratic ticket.

CBS reports Biden has interviewed all of his top finalists in person or remotely.

Among the potential frontrunners are Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, former National Security Adviser Susan Rice, U.S. Rep. Karen Bass and U.S. Sens. Tammy Duckworth, Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren.

The president, in an interview Tuesday on Fox Sports Radio, was critical of Biden’s selection process and said some men are “insulted” by the promise to select a woman.

“I would be inclined to go a different route than what he’s done,” he said.

Biden, he said, “roped himself off into, you know, a certain group of people.”

Democrats will hold their National Convention virtually starting on Monday.

