COVID-19 death toll rises again in Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – The death toll from the new coronavirus rose again Tuesday in Central Texas.

Bell County public health officials reported two additional deaths late Tuesday afternoon, increasing the county’s toll to 26.

The county reported 79 new cases of the virus Tuesday.

Waco-McLennan County health officials reported a 65th death, a 72-year-old man.

The county also reported 75 new cases of the virus.

An additional death was also reported Tuesday in Leon County.

The new deaths increased the toll from the virus in Central Texas to almost 140.

The state reported 220 more deaths.

