Egg producer gouged prices when pandemic hit, lawsuit says

NEW YORK (AP) - New York Attorney General Letitia James charges that one of the country’s largest egg producers illegally inflated prices when the pandemic hit New York, charging up to four times more per carton.

James claims that in March and April, Hillandale Farms price gouged more than four million cartons of eggs sold to grocery store chains,

U.S. military facilities and wholesale food distributors.

The lawsuit seeks restitution for consumers.

The lawsuit alleges that prices did not reflect increased costs, but higher consumer demand during the pandemic.

An email seeking comment was sent to Hillandale.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.