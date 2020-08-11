Grand jury declines to indict Baylor football player in deadly crash

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) – A Falls County grand jury has declined to indict a Baylor football player who was indicted last fall in connection with a deadly crash on State Highway 6 in 2018.

The action Monday came three weeks after Falls County District Attorney Jody Gilliam dismissed the earlier manslaughter indictment again Logan Parker Compton, 19.

After the dismissal, Compton returned to the university and is again on the team’s roster.

On June 16, 2019 Compton was driving north on State Highway 6 during a heavy rain, when he lost control of his Dodge pickup, which slid off the roadway, into the grassy median before crashing into a southbound car in which Hermaleen Haney, 30, and Jeremiah Haney, 37, were riding, the Department of Public Safety said in a crash report.

Hermaleen Haney, the driver, died at the scene.

Jeremiah Haney and Compton were injured and were taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center in Waco.

The DPS crash report says that a witness who was traveling at 75 mph told the trooper who responded to the accident that Compton’s truck passed him.

On Monday Gilliam presented evidence to the grand jury that the conditions of the roadway, more likely than Compton’s speed, played the major role in causing the fatal crash.

The fatal crash happened on the same stretch of Highway 6 south of Riesel as an accident on Oct. 11, 2019 during a rainstorm in which a Mazda sedan hydroplaned and struck Riesel police Chief Danny Krumnow and Falls County Deputy Matt Jones at the scene of an earlier traffic mishap.

Jones died at the scene.

Krumnow suffered a lacerated spleen, a broken back, a dislocated knee, a collapsed lung and nine broken ribs.

A KWTX review of state data found that since 2010, there have been 28 crashes involving a total of 53 people on the two-mile section of northbound State Highway 6 where Jones and Krumnow were struck.

Most of them occurred as drivers came out of the curve.

Three of the 28 were fatal and occurred in close proximity, including the one on Oct. 11, 2019 that claimed the deputy’s life.

The Texas Department of Transportation commissioned an engineering study of the stretch of Highway 6 and this spring added signs and resurfaced a portion of the roadway.

“There hasn’t been a bad wreck there since then,” Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman said Tuesday.

