GRAPHIC: More arrests expected in brawl during pro-police rally in Colorado

A brawl that erupted at a pro-police rally in Ft. Collins, Colo., is under investigation. Three people were arrested.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Police are still investigating a brawl that broke out during a pro-police rally in northern Colorado over the weekend and expect to make more arrests.

Three people were arrested and another cited after fights broke out at a Colorado pro-police rally that attracted counter protesters, authorities said.

The “Back the Blue” rally drew hundreds of people outside the Fort Collins police department Saturday afternoon.

Some counter demonstrators say some of the pro-police rally goers were the instigators in Saturday’s melee.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Some may find the video embedded below disturbing.

However, Fort Collins police chief Jeff Swoboda is standing by his statement that there were aggressors on both sides.

He said several people on each side were armed with weapons, including sidearms and brass knuckles, and were looking to get into a fight.

He says police don’t want the support of people who don’t show concern for other people’s safety.

