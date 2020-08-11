Harker Heights: Local mother helps open virtual learning lab for students

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - A new virtual learning lab called EMH Collaborators will be opening in Harker Heights next week.

Trina Thompson, co-owner of the lab, says while virtual learning has improved since March, having a collaborative and safe learning environment is what’s most important for the students.

“We want to make sure that every child will be able to close the gaps they may have had since school shut down in the spring,” she said.

“We want them to be able to stay educated, be educated and not fall into that sinking hole that we call the gap of education.”

The lab offers two four-hour sessions each day, five days a week.

Only 12 students will be allowed at a time for each session.

The program includes tutoring from teachers, snacks for students and activities to keep them up and moving throughout the day.

Parents will be required to pay for their children to enter the program.

More information is available on the EMH Collaborators website.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.