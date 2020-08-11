Advertisement

Harker Heights: Local mother helps open virtual learning lab for students

A new virtual learning lab called EMH Collaborators will be opening in Harker Heights next week.
A new virtual learning lab called EMH Collaborators will be opening in Harker Heights next week.(Alex Gibbs)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - A new virtual learning lab called EMH Collaborators will be opening in Harker Heights next week. 

Trina Thompson, co-owner of the lab, says while virtual learning has improved since March, having a collaborative and safe learning environment is what’s most important for the students. 

“We want to make sure that every child will be able to close the gaps they may have had since school shut down in the spring,” she said. 

“We want them to be able to stay educated, be educated and not fall into that sinking hole that we call the gap of education.” 

The lab offers two four-hour sessions each day, five days a week.

Only 12 students will be allowed at a time for each session.  

The program includes tutoring from teachers, snacks for students and activities to keep them up and moving throughout the day.  

Parents will be required to pay for their children to enter the program.  

More information is available on the EMH Collaborators website

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Security camera captures moment car slammed into local woman’s home

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
A security camera captured the moment when a car whose brakes evidently failed smashed into a local woman’s house.

News

Nine Central Texas men snared in two-day child prostitution sting.

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Nine Central Texas men were snared in a two-day child sex trafficking sting, police said Monday.

News

Ex-officer charged with injury to a child was local school resource officer

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Staff
An ex-Central Texas police officer who was free on bond Monday after he was arrested on an injury to a child charge worked as a resource officer at four local elementary schools.

News

Local nursing home residents overwhelmed with new pen pals after request goes viral

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
More than 50 residents at a local nursing home seeking pen pals have received thousands of letters from around the world.

Latest News

News

Woman run down by car during fight at ‘big party’ battles for life at local hospital

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
A woman who was critically injured when she and at least three other women were run down by a car during a fight at a “big party” over the weekend is “still in dire straits,” authorities said Monday.

News

Man snared in online operation trying to ‘pimp out’ undercover deputy arrested at local motel

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
A man who authorities say arrived Monday at a local motel with “everything necessary to create web-based prostitution” was in custody Monday evening after he was met by deputies rather than the prostitute he expected.

Health

COVID-19 death toll continues slow rise in Central Texas

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
The death toll from an early summer surge in COVID-19 cases continues its slow rise in Central Texas even as case counts fall.

Our Town

Temple: Police recover stolen UTV, motorcycle

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Temple police recovered a stolen utility vehicle and a stolen motorcycle Sunday.

News

Car crashes into Central Texas home

Updated: 4 hours ago

Business

Economist: Texas on recovery path, but warns of long term

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Paul J. Gately
Local economist Dr. M. Ray Perryman says jobs reports show the state’s economy is rebounding relatively quickly, but warns there still is reason to be concerned about the long term.